Shohei Ohtani Rocks Arm Sling After Shoulder Surgery

Shohei Ohtani Out & About After Shoulder Surgery ... Slinging For The Fences
The MLB's best two-way player is down to just one arm for the time being ... Shohei Ohtani had shoulder surgery this week -- and as you can see, one of his wings is now immobilized by a sling.
Ohtani went under Dr. Neal ElAttrache's knife on Tuesday in L.A. to repair the labrum he tore while trying to steal a base in Game 2 of the World Series -- and on Thursday, he appeared in OK spirits.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off the field with the trainer pic.twitter.com/Ueqe8VysNL— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2024 @MLBONFOX
Rockin' a burnt-orange cap and a pair of sweats, Ohtani's left arm was held close to his body by a big ol' brace -- but he didn't seem to be too hindered.
He walked out and about in Los Angeles without any assistance -- and looked like he wasn't in a whole lot of pain.
Ohtani, of course, fought through the ailment to play in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Fall Classic ... and helped the Dodgers win their second World Series since 2020.
While he'll need the next few weeks to recover ... L.A. says it's anticipating him to be ready by spring training.