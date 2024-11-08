Shohei Ohtani Rocks Arm Sling After Shoulder Surgery

The MLB's best two-way player is down to just one arm for the time being ... Shohei Ohtani had shoulder surgery this week -- and as you can see, one of his wings is now immobilized by a sling.

Ohtani went under Dr. Neal ElAttrache's knife on Tuesday in L.A. to repair the labrum he tore while trying to steal a base in Game 2 of the World Series -- and on Thursday, he appeared in OK spirits.

Shohei Ohtani is coming off the field with the trainer pic.twitter.com/Ueqe8VysNL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2024 @MLBONFOX

Rockin' a burnt-orange cap and a pair of sweats, Ohtani's left arm was held close to his body by a big ol' brace -- but he didn't seem to be too hindered.

He walked out and about in Los Angeles without any assistance -- and looked like he wasn't in a whole lot of pain.

Ohtani, of course, fought through the ailment to play in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Fall Classic ... and helped the Dodgers win their second World Series since 2020.