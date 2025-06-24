Ice Cube Honored By Dodgers' Bobblehead Giveaway, 'Something I Never Expected'

Play video content 10G Colin

Saturday was definitely a good day for Ice Cube ... his favorite MLB team honored him with a bobblehead giveaway!!

The L.A. Dodgers released the mini-Cube just ahead of their tilt with the Washington Nationals ... and right before thousands of fans got their hands on the memento at Dodger Stadium, he raved about the honor.

During a chat with a photog at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Ice Cube called it a keepsake he "never expected to have."

The figurine is awesome -- it features Cube at home plate decked out in L.A. gear with a microphone at his feet.

He, of course, has lifelong ties to the Dodgers -- and was actually a key figure at the team's World Series celebration both last year and at the start of this one.

Unfortunately, the rapper couldn't make it to the game to watch Dodgers backers open up the toys -- he was on the East Coast for BIG3 obligations -- but he was clearly stoked for the recognition nonetheless.

I want to thank the Dodgers organization for creating this Ice Cube bobble head. You’ve made a LA kid’s dreams come true. Thanks for letting me be a part of history. pic.twitter.com/vQf6TAe0q6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 21, 2025 @icecube

"I feel great," he said. "It's amazing."