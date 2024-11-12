Ice Cube Offers Glimmer of Hope for Westside Connection Reunion
Ice Cube Warming Up To WS Connection Reunion ... By 1 Degree° — Hey, It's A Start!!! 🤷🏾♂️
Ice Cube has been questioned to oblivion about making up with his ex-Westside Connection groupmate Mack 10 ... and it just may happen ... if a passive blip of body language is to be believed!!!
Bootleg Kev shot his Hail Mary WS Connection question in a new interview with Cube after swelling the Don Mega's head with inquiries about his other past supergroups, N.W.A. and Mt. Westmore.
Cube bluntly told Kev "I don't know" with a shrug in regards to the reunion ... which is a total improvement after he completely shut down the last time this was a topic!!!
It's been over 20 years since Mack 10 says he spoke to Cube ... they fell out after Mack gave Cube's brother-a-law a hoo-bangin' beatdown, forcing Cube's hand to side with the family.
Mack 10 and third-WSC member W.C. have all hinted they'd be open to making magic again ... but Cube has a new reason not to live in the past.
His 11th studio album "Man Down" drops on November 22 ... his old music is still on streaming if you miss it that much!!!