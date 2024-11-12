Ice Cube Offers Glimmer of Hope for Westside Connection Reunion

Ice Cube has been questioned to oblivion about making up with his ex-Westside Connection groupmate Mack 10 ... and it just may happen ... if a passive blip of body language is to be believed!!!

Bootleg Kev shot his Hail Mary WS Connection question in a new interview with Cube after swelling the Don Mega's head with inquiries about his other past supergroups, N.W.A. and Mt. Westmore.

Cube bluntly told Kev "I don't know" with a shrug in regards to the reunion ... which is a total improvement after he completely shut down the last time this was a topic!!!

It's been over 20 years since Mack 10 says he spoke to Cube ... they fell out after Mack gave Cube's brother-a-law a hoo-bangin' beatdown, forcing Cube's hand to side with the family.

Mack 10 and third-WSC member W.C. have all hinted they'd be open to making magic again ... but Cube has a new reason not to live in the past.