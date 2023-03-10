Mack 10 Says He Hasn't Spoken to Ice Cube in 20 Years

Mack 10's coming to grips with the fact he might never reconcile with his former Westside Connection collaborators Ice Cube and WC -- he says it's been nearly 20 years since he's even seen them.

The Inglewood rap legend stated his case to Bootleg Kev in a recent interview with a simple analogy: "If you f**k with me, I f**k with you ... if it's f**k me, then f**k you!!!"

Westside Connection's last album was released in 2003 and shortly after, a physical altercation between Mack and Cube's brother-in-law fractured their relationship for good.

Mack says he's never held up any peace talks, and noted he's equally estranged from W.C. ... who chose to side with Cube at the end of the day.

The relationship has soured to the point where Mack didn't even push play on Cube's Mt. Westmore supergroup album with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40 ... but promises he's still having fun making his own music.