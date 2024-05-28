Ice Cube Says 'No Vaseline' Better Than Kendrick Lamar, 2Pac, Nas Disses

Ice Cube is reminding hip hop fans that his iconic "No Vaseline" packed more bang for its buck than any other rap diss track around ... he didn't just kill soloists, he annihilated an entire squad!!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The Don Mega was Sunday night's co-headliner for California Roots Festival '24, where W.C. joined him and they gave the crowd a piece of his mind about today's beef culture ... a hot-button topic in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar aftermath of 2024 Rap Wars.

Cube showed love to Tupac Shakur's "Hit 'Em Up," Nas' "Ether" and K. Dot's "Not Like Us" -- all brutalizing tracks in their own right, but because his "No Vaseline" knocked out the entire N.W.A and their manager Jerry Heller ... he says he deserves the crown!!!

He admitted the song was created eons ago -- when tensions were high -- but, now he's showing Dr. Dre, MC Ren, DJ Yella, and the late Eazy-E love, rather than lyrically picking at the scab.

The debut of "No Vaseline" infamously played out in the Oscar-nominated N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton" and certified Cube as the best rapper on the planet at the time ... a scenario similar to Kendrick's recent events.

Kendrick's "Not Like Us" has over 200 million Spotify streams and over 60 million YouTube streams in under a month ... inevitably living at the top of fans' minds for the foreseeable future.