Ice Cube, Kid Cudi & Ken Carson Hitting Road With Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are extending their "Unlimited Love" tour into 2024 with Hip Hop boosts from all generations ... from Ice Cube, Kid Cudi and Ken Carson to be exact!

The Unlimited Love tour continues 🫶🏻



We’re excited to announce that we’ll be back in 2024 with shows in North America!



Presale begins on Wed Dec 6 at 10AM local time with code: RHCP24

Presale begins on Wed Dec 6 at 10AM local time with code: RHCP24

Tickets On Sale this Fri Dec 8 at 10AM local time

RHCP made the grand announcement on Monday that they'd be trekking through spots like SLC, Tampa and Cincinnati next summer ... a lifetime achievement, so says the "Man On The Moon" rapper.

The tour is quite the eclectic mix ... Cube's inclusion will bring all the OG fans out and Ken's one of the hottest new rappers on the scene -- with a rock edge.

California bands Wand and Irontom, Nigerian singer Seun Kuti and Japanese punk rock band Otoboke Beaver also round out the setlist.