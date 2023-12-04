Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ice Cube, Kid Cudi & Ken Carson Hitting Road With Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ice Cube Kid Cudi, Ken Carson Rappin' Out With RHCP On Tour!!! 🏟️

12/4/2023 2:42 PM PT
Anthony Kiedis RHCP, Ice Cube and Kid Cudi
Getty

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are extending their "Unlimited Love" tour into 2024 with Hip Hop boosts from all generations ... from Ice Cube, Kid Cudi and Ken Carson to be exact!

RHCP made the grand announcement on Monday that they'd be trekking through spots like SLC, Tampa and Cincinnati next summer ... a lifetime achievement, so says the "Man On The Moon" rapper.

The tour is quite the eclectic mix ... Cube's inclusion will bring all the OG fans out and Ken's one of the hottest new rappers on the scene -- with a rock edge.

California bands Wand and Irontom, Nigerian singer Seun Kuti and Japanese punk rock band Otoboke Beaver also round out the setlist.

Tickets go on sale soon ... give it away, yay yay!

