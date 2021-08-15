Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Performs, Dances at Native American Wedding

Play video content @randi_bird / Instagram

Flea had the time, and the honor, of his life at a Native American wedding ... celebrating the nuptials of 2 close friends.

We're told the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist hit up the Earth Lodge on Thursday night at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in New Town, North Dakota ... where Jocy and Trae Little Sky tied the knot.

Our sources say Flea's wife, Melody Ehsani, is good friends with the couple, and this video we obtained shows Flea having a blast during the intimate ceremony ... dancing his face off to a traditional drum beat. He also picked up a bass and performed with another guest who was singing and playing guitar.

Flea posted on Instagram a picture of the couple at the altar and captioned it, "Humbled by the infinite sacred beauty of it all! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jocy.bird." He also posted several pics and videos proclaiming his love for North Dakota.

Pretty cool moment when Jocy and Trea were accompanied by their 7-year-old daughter, Ataya, and 5-year-old son, Tokala, as they all walked down the aisle.