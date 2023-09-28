Ice Cube Calls 'BS' On N.W.A Influencing Crack Epidemic After Special Ed Comments

Ice Cube is chiming in on the ongoing debate about N.W.A's role in creating "destructive" conditions in Black neighborhoods ... and says it's a false narrative, because those conditions existed long before he started rapping.

The convo was recently sparked by "I Got It Made" rapper Special Ed on "Drink Champs," where he accused N.W.A of being single-handedly responsible for the crack epidemic -- and all the negative fallout surrounding it -- but Cube's dismissing the claim as total "bullshit."

Bullshit. Crack was in the neighborhoods a decade before gangsta rap. In the 70s they called it freebase. So was heroine, weed, Mollys, gangbanging, drive bys, pimping and hoing, dropping out of school, young girls getting pregnant, cussing and the using the word Nigga. It was… https://t.co/XK5QAdWRnU — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 28, 2023 @icecube

N.W.A started making waves in the late '80s but Cube recalled the times before rap even started when neighborhoods were littered with pimps, playas, prostitutes and teenage pregnancies.

He also debunked rappers popularizing crack, pointing out it was called freebase back in the 70s and ran rampant in the hood a decade before crack sparked a national crisis.

It's kinda hard to question Cube's street knowledge ... it's well documented by his legendary hits.

Growing up in South Central, smack dab in the era, gave him the material he turned into N.W.A tracks. He didn't just make up the stuff from thin air!

Ed has maintained he loved and respected N.W.A but hasn't exactly found a lot of backing in his argument, especially with the West Coast OGs.

Play video content TMZ.com