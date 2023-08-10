Ice Cube Taps NLE Choppa, A Boogie, Symba For Big 3 Celebrity Game

Ice Cube is giving several of his fellow rappers the opportunity to live out their hoop dreams once again ... with the return of his Big 3 Celebrity Game.

On Thursday, Cube and Monster Energy unveiled this year's lineup... he and Big Daddy Kane for Team Webull will be defending their title against Clyde Drexler and Doug E. Fresh's Team PrizePicks ... come August 19 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Rappers NLE Choppa, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Symba, Rico Nasty, Millionz Dollarz Worth Of Game's Gillie & Wallo will be joining ex-NFL stars such as Terrell Owens and Vernon Davis, among others ... a collaborative effort to raise money and awareness for underprivileged youth.

"We are enthusiastic about this collaboration as it brings funds and attention to significant causes as well as joy on the court,” Cube said of the upcoming event on Thursday.

Cube's been going hard in the paint for the Big 3 this year, ripping "the powers that be" that block his league from expanding.