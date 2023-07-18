Ice Cube Clarifies Kanye West Beef, Says Convos Led to Understandings

Play video content TalkTV

Ice Cube says the assumptions he and Kanye West had beef after their infamous back-and-forth over antisemitism were blown straight outta proportion.

The legendary rapper was on TalkTV for “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Monday evening and addressed the aftermath that came after Ye invoked Cube's name during his antisemitic outbursts in late 2022.

Remember, Ye had claimed -- while on Drink Champs -- Ice Cube was the one who turned him on to hating Jewish people ... something Cube vehemently denied at the time.

He told Piers, "He spoke my name without really explaining what he meant, and I couldn’t leave that statement out there without … I had to rebut that."

As we reported, Ye went to Cube's house last month, and they both seemed happy after the meeting. Cube hinted Ye's learned a lot since spewing antisemitic tropes -- "We’ve talked. I think Ye understands that generalizing will always get you in more hot water than being very specific.”

