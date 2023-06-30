Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shop in Tokyo, Check Out Adult Toys

Kanye West seems to have found his happy place, roaming the streets of Tokyo with his wife by his side ... and allegedly checking out some adult toys in the process.

Ye and Bianca Censori were spotted in the Ginza shopping district Thursday, sans security, while they browsed the Don Quijote discount store. Ye, dressed in all black with his signature socks/shoes, did his best to cover his face from the public ... while Bianca went a little less traditional in what appears to be a leotard and heels.

An eyewitness tells us no one really seemed to pay attention to the two, mostly leaving them alone while they shopped.

Interestingly enough, our witness says at one point Ye and Bianca checked out an adult toy section ... though it was unclear if they purchased anything off the rack.

From there, Kanye and Bianca took off, hopping in an awaiting car and hitting the road.

Kanye's spent a ton of time in Japan over the years, but most recently it seems he's over there more than in the United States. It was just earlier this month when we saw him with North, and he and Bianca have attended a few events in the country as of late.

TMZ broke the story ... Kanye and Bianca got hitched earlier this year in some sort of commitment ceremony. It's still unclear if there's any legal binding to their marriage, but they certainly move around the globe like the real deal.