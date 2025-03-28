Ice Cube Delivers World Series Trophy In L.A. Style At Dodger Stadium

Play video content X/ @Dodgers

Ice Cube delivered the Commissioner's trophy to the 2024 World Series champion Dodgers before their home opener on Thursday ... and he did it in true California style, like only an L.A. legend could!

Cube had the honor of handing over the coveted hardware ... and he did it in a totally unique way, cruising on the field in what looks like a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

As you can imagine, the 53K plus fans in the house went nuts when they saw the "Check Yo Self" rapper who was dripped out in an all-Dodgers blue fit.

Ice Cube, a diehard fan, raised the trophy high for the fans to see before setting it down on a table ... before showing love to the squad, including manager Dave Roberts.

To make the day even better, the Dodgers defeated the Detroit Tigers, 5-4. Superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted a home run in the win.

Among the thousands of fans who witnessed Cube and Ohtani were big celebs like Magic Johnson and Tom Hanks.

Of course, the Dodgers -- who beat the Yankees in 5 games to win the '24 W.S. -- are heavily favored to repeat as champs this season.

