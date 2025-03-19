Max Muncy Pissed After Rodney Peete Snags Foul Ball In Dodgers' Tokyo Series Game

Dodgers star Max Muncy was super pissed off after a fan derailed his attempt at catching a foul ball during the MLB Tokyo Series Wednesday ... but the culprit wasn't the average spectator -- it was ex-NFLer Rodney Peete!!

The random moment broke out amid L.A.'s 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Japan ... when the 34-year-old third baseman ran near the seats to try and catch a pop-up.

Rodney Peete casually making the catch in front of Max Muncy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/16sGFvMqNT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2025 @MLBONFOX

Muncy was just inches away from making the highlight ... but Peete, too, extended his limb in hopes of getting a souvenir -- and he came away with it, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was also drafted several times by MLB teams, but pursued football instead.

Peete's famous wife, Holly, was right by his side for it all ... so perhaps she got the ball as a gift?

Holly also shared their side of the story ... going to Instagram to say, "What had happened wassss those foul balls were coming at us left and right in that section."

"Head on a swivel That’s why they gave us helmets and gloves just in case!! That thing was coming straight for my head!!! My former QB (thrice mlb drafted 3rd baseman) might be retired but what he’s not gonna do is let me get hit Sorry Max!"

In Peete's defense, it wasn't a Steve Bartman situation -- Muncy's chances of completing the catch were slim ... and the former USC quarterback's mitt was positioned below his, which appeared to get tied up in the safety netting.

Either way, it didn't affect the outcome -- Peete and Muncy were both able to celebrate a good win ... which also included a Shohei Ohtani home run in front of his diehard Japanese fans.

