Bill Murray, MLB Legends Pack Tokyo Dome For Cubs Vs. Dodgers Season-Opener

The MLB officially kicked off its 2025 season in Japan on Tuesday morning ... and plenty of celebs caught lengthy flights to check out the action in person -- including Bill Murray!!

The diehard Chicago supporter was joined by Billie Jean King, Ken Griffey Jr. and a host of other legends to catch Game 1 of the Cubs vs. Dodgers Tokyo Series ... and the action both on the diamond and off of it didn't disappoint.

Shohei Ohtani starred, recording two hits and scoring two runs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga each pitched great games, too.

In the stands, the sold-out crowd went nuts ... and there was even a Pikachu mascot roaming the field!!

Former MLB stars like CC Sabathia, Andruw Jones and Ryan Howard were there, getting some great seats for the season's first tilt. Boxer Naoya Inoue and rapper Johnny Suh made the trip too.