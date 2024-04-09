Bill Murray Celebrates With Son, UConn Asst. Coach Luke, After National Title

Play video content X/@MarchMadnessMBB

It's like a scene out of "Groundhog Day" ... 'cause Bill Murray is celebrating UConn winning a national championship once again -- sharing an awesome moment with his assistant coach son right after Monday's big game!!

The legendary comedian's second oldest child, Luke, is quite the basketball guru -- he joined UConn in 2021 ... and was a huge part of the Huskies' offensive success this season.

Bill has always been supportive of his kid at his previous stops like Xavier and Louisville ... and was most recently spotted cheering for UConn during its second-straight title run this season, so it's no surprise he was present for the huge matchup against Purdue.

The "Ghostbusters" star looked like he was part of the team when they partied after the 15-point victory ... even hopping onstage to hoist the new trophy.

Bill Murray celebrates UConn's national championship win 🏆



His son Luke is one of UConn's assistant coaches. pic.twitter.com/Mfpwjqn8dW — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 9, 2024 @sportingnews

Bill was super proud of his son ... shaking him a little bit and sharing a conversation with him on the hardwood after the confetti fell from the rafters.

Bill had a bit of fun during the game, too -- after all, it was a pretty stress-free competition -- the funny guy took advantage of his time on the jumbotron by getting in a flex-off with Purdue alum and former NFL superstar Drew Brees!!