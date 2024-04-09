UConn's Dan Hurley Laughs Off Kentucky Speculation, That's Not A Concern!

Play video content

It's safe to say Dan Hurley is comfortable with his gig at UConn -- the head coach got a case of the giggles when asked about job openings after winning his second-straight NCAA title on Monday ... flat-out saying the Huskies fanbase has nothing to worry about.

Hurley and the defending champs easily handled Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Arena ... cruising to a 75-60 win to keep the hardware in Storrs.

Despite being in the middle of a tournament run, Hurley's name has been tossed around as a potential replacement for John Calipari ... who left Kentucky for Arkansas after 15 seasons on Sunday.

Hurley was asked about the coaching carousel in his postgame press conference ... and if we're taking him at his word, he'll be back on the UConn bench next season.

"I don't think that's a concern," Hurley said with a laugh. "You know, my wife, you should have her answer that."

"She'll answer that question better than I can, s***."

Of course, the Hurley fam is royalty on the East Coast -- not only is Dan a back-to-back champion coach, his pops, Bob, led the St. Anthony high school hoops team in NJ to 26 championships ... and his brother, Bobby, won two rings with Duke in 1991 and 1992.

Hurley even later joked that his wife would straight-up divorce him if he considered leaving the New Jersey area ... adding he doesn't have the money to support a split.

John Calipari walking his dog along Richmond Rd this afternoon. Declines to give a comment to Kentucky fans.



"No, I don't, I'm walking my dog right now."@WKYT pic.twitter.com/J8yIndZmox — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 8, 2024 @HowardWKYT