Dodgers' Max Muncy Has Awesome Tribute to Tommy Lasorda for WS Ring Ceremony

The L.A. Dodgers will receive their World Series rings before their game on Friday ... Max Muncy is making sure Tommy Lasorda is a part of the big day.

The Dodgers infielder hit up Stadium Custom Kicks for a special pair of cleats featuring Tommy, who passed away in January at age 93.

Lasorda is one of the most important and iconic Dodgers of all time -- he played for the team back in the '50s, managed the team through the '70s, '80s and '90s and served as a team executive right up until his final breath.

So, when the Dodgers get their World Series rings to commemorate their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, Muncy wanted to make sure Tommy was properly represented during the ceremony.

The kicks are awesome -- featuring Tommy's face, his #2 uniform number and one of his most famous quotes.

"I bleed Dodger blue and when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky."