Tommy Lasorda's Dodgers Jersey From Kirk Gibson Walk-Off W.S. HR Hits Auction!!

Exclusive

A piece of Dodgers history just hit the auction block -- the jersey Tommy Lasorda was wearing during Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series homer!!!

Yep, the folks at Lelands Auctions say they've authenticated the #2 jersey as the same one Tommy wore as he came jumping out of the dugout at Dodgers Stadium on that legendary Oct.15 night!

Gibson's home run has widely been regarded as one of the top moments in World Series history ... he was badly injured, could barely walk -- but Lasorda sent him up to face Dennis Eckersley in the bottom of the 9th anyway.

The Dodgers were down 4-3 to the Oakland A's in Game 1 of the Series -- and on the 7th pitch of the at-bat (with 2 strikes), Gibson -- using only his upper body -- casually flicked his bat at Eckerlsley's slider.

The ball sailed over the right-field fence, sealing the win for L.A. -- and sparking the Dodgers to eventually win the whole Series.

Now, 32 years later, the white #2 Dodgers jersey that Lasorda wore (and later autographed) while making one of the most BRILLIANT managerial decisions in the history of Major League Baseball is up for grabs.

Lelands says the jersey has been photo-matched for authenticity -- and still has its original Rawlings 'Size 46' tag in the neck!!

Oh, and if you're wondering what happened to the home run ball ... NOBODY KNOWS ITS WHEREABOUTS!!