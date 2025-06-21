Giants Pitcher Sean Hjelle Accused of Abuse, Abandoning Family By Wife

A San Francisco Giants relief pitcher is being accused of abandoning his family ... with his wife saying he left after she discovered numerous alleged affairs.

Caroline Hjelle, wife of Sean Hjelle -- a four-year MLB vet -- took to her TikTok Friday to call out her fastball-slinging partner ... sharing a clip where she's laughing and playing with their kiddos.

Play video content TikTok/@carolinehjelle

While it's a cute clip of the three of them, the accompanying message is decidedly less fun ... with Caroline writing it was taken one week before Mother's Day -- when she claims Sean bailed on her and their children.

Caroline claims he left after she "found about [sic] his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse so I've been raising my two boys alone."

She posted this Friday afternoon BTW ... hours before Sean gave up a home run to Boston Red Sox centerfield Ceddanne Rafaela during one inning of work. He was saddled with the loss.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sean and Carolina married in November 2021 ... and, he made his MLB debut with the Giants in May of the following year. The 28-year-old has pitched in 87 games with the club across four seasons to a 4.80 ERA.

In a statement to TMZ, the Giants organization says, "We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won’t be commenting further."