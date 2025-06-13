Scott Wolf Defended by Pal Billy Bush, 'Zero Truth' to Wife's Abuse Allegation

Play video content

Scott Wolf's wife Kelley made an allegation of abuse against her husband Friday prior to her being hospitalized for an evaluation ... but the actor's close pal Billy Bush says the accusation has zero merit.

Here's the deal ... Utah County Sheriff's deputies responded Friday morning to the Sundance Resort after receiving a report of a female who needed some help when she made "concerning comments to a family member." Kelley then streamed her interaction with the deputies on her IG Story ... and that's when she made the allegation that Scott "abused" her.

Not long after, Billy made an IG post of his own, addressing the matter by telling his followers that Scott is a close, personal friend -- and in his opinion, there's "zero truth" to Kelley's accusation.

Billy also noted he allegedly talked to Kelley -- although he did not specify when exactly -- and said he was glad she is "getting the help she needs." He also said her parents will be a great support system for her.

As for Kelley ... she posted a follow-up on her Instagram Story with another post, saying was taken against her will, and pleads "Please check in on my kids" ... before declaring she's happy, "Happier thank I have ever been."

Prior to her interaction with authorities and hospitalization ... Kelley dropped the divorce bombshell herself earlier this week, with Scott following up a day later, saying filing the papers was the hardest thing he’s ever done.

The "Doc" actor told TMZ their three kids was his top priority -- something Kelley echoed in her own statement, even giving Scott props as a dad and partner.