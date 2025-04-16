Billy Bush Calls A.I. Ranking of His Most Successful Family Members 'Crap'

Play video content TMZ.com

Billy Bush thinks artificial intelligence is severely lacking the latter word in its name ... calling the tech "crap" after hearing it didn't even rank him as a top 10 member of the Bush family.

We caught up with the popular television host recently ... and, we asked him where he thinks he ranks on the list we generated using A.I., putting members of his famous fam in order from most to least successful.

Billy ain't crazy ... not putting himself in the top spot ahead of his uncle, former President George H.W. Bush, or his cousin, former President George W. Bush -- instead numbering himself in a very humble 11th place.

Pretty good guess from BB 'cause we asked A.I. for a top 10 list -- and, it gave him an "honorable mention" ... so 11 or 12 probably isn't far off.

Billy then asks to hear the list -- and, he's got some major gripes with it ... including knocking his cousins George P. Bush, a land commissioner from 2015 to 2023, and businessman Neil Bush, saying he definitely should be up higher than them.

Billy's also outraged that his bro Jonathan S. Bush -- cofounder of the massive insurance company Athenahealth -- didn't make the cut.

MARCH 2023

He also fires off a few shots at his grandmother who was awarded 10th place ... watch the clip until the end to hear the takedown.