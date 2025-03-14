Donny Osmond Loves Performing 'Puppy Love' With A.I. Version of Younger Self

Play video content TMZ.com

Donny Osmond is recreating himself with artificial intelligence ... performing with an A.I. version of his 14-year-old self.

We got Donny in New York City and he told us about his new residency at Harrah's Las Vegas, where he performs his timeless classic "Puppy Love" with his A.I. clone.

Donny first sang the song when he was 14 -- and with some fancy new tech he's able to perform a duet with his past self, which he tells us is like looking in a mirror.

The A.I. version of a 14-year-old Donny features his face and voice ... combined with the movements of his 14-year-old grandson, Daxton.

There are only a few snippets of the technology in action -- Donny says you have to see it for yourself in Sin City -- but it looks pretty incredible.

Donny's on the cutting edge here and it will be interesting to see if this is the start of a trend ... and he tells us whether he has any other plans for collabs with an A.I. Donny Osmond.