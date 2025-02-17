Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy With A.I. Country Track

Marlon Wayans created his "creth-head" jab at Soulja Boy to TMZ in real-time and the funnyman is taking a step further ... using the powers of artificial intelligence to rip the "Crank Dat" rapper a new one with a honky talk diss track!!!

The beef has been festering for days and Marlon continued his viral onslaught on Soulja Boy's career by hopping into his arena ... labeling him a two-bit wonder with his A.I.-generated country tune.

Flavor Flav also catches a stray on the song to describe SB's appearance ... "Soulja Boy's on crinack and meth / I can smell it on his breath ... He'll suck on caulk just for that rock / He look like Flavor Flav without the clock / He's the c*** that jumped over the moon."

ICYMI, the diss track is directly inspired by Marlon's material he tossed off the top of his head last week.

We caught him out last week and he wasted no time giving Soulja Boy a Hollywood Improv-style roasting, all after SB took issues with the "Scary Movie" co-creator clowning on his performance for President Trump.

Soulja Boy goes off on Marlon Wayans for calling him a crackhead. pic.twitter.com/tI8yvgR7WP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 16, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_