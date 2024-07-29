Soulja Boy Clears Up Drake Beef, Vows to Be 1st Rapper with Own Car

Play video content TMZ.com

Soulja Boy is beaming with Big Leo energy and it has nothing to do with his recent comments aimed at Drake -- in fact, he says they're actually on great terms now!!!

We caught Big Draco on his 34th birthday Sunday, and he was happy to reveal he's treated himself by hopping on the Tesla Cybertruck wave!!!

SB was impressed with his electro-whip's keycard access and openly called for an Elon Musk collab ... otherwise, he vows to be the first rapper with his own vehicle.

SouljaCars has a nice ring to it, no???

Like we always do about this time, SB is back with a new album to stamp his bday ... the 24-track "Swag Season" and had a blowout bash at Sea World to celebrate!!!

He and his Scream Tour bud Bow Wow set SW's Summer Concert series ablaze over the weekend ... gauging by fan witnesses they made a huge splash!!!

Sorry, PETA ... SB couldn't get enough of those backflippin' whales!!!

Everything's kosher in Soulja's ocean, including his near-clash with Drake after he interrupted an unreleased Lil Yachty collab as a diss due to Drake's use of "SOD" in the lyrics.