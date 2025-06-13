Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley Detained on IG Live, Makes Shocking Allegations

Play video content Instagram/@kelleywolf

Any illusion about Scott Wolf’s amicable divorce news just came crashing down -- his wife appears to have been arrested ... and some of it was caught on IG Live.

Looks like Kelley Wolf accidentally left her livestream active Friday, and while the chaos kept the camera lens obscured, you can hear her reluctantly being detained -- while she drops some explosive, yet unconfirmed, allegations that Scott "abused" her.

She gives no details about the nature of the alleged abuse.

Realizing the livestream was still rolling, Kelley quickly flipped the camera up, showing two cops and herself with her hands cuffed behind her back -- then the clip cuts off. It's unclear who the officers are, or where this took place.

Kelley posted a follow-up on her Instagram Story just now ... she says she's been taken against her will, and pleads "Please check in on my kids" ... before declaring she's happy, "Happier thank I have ever been."

She says this event is one of the "darkest things I've ever experienced."

Kelley dropped the divorce bombshell herself earlier this week, with Scott following up a day later, saying filing the papers was the hardest thing he’s ever done.

The 'Doc' actor told TMZ their three kids was his top priority -- something Kelley echoed in her own statement, even giving Scott props as a dad and partner.

At that moment, it all seemed mutual and amicable. Fast-forward to now, and this shocking turn of events -- Kelley’s allegations and the apparent detention -- has turned everything on its head.

Scott and Kelley tied the knot back in 2004 and went on to build a family of five with their three kids.