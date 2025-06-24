Washington Nationals Catcher Keibert Ruiz Struck In Head By A Foul Ball
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz Struck In Head By Foul Ball ... Undergoes CT Scan
A frightening moment went down in the Nationals' dugout on Monday ... when catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball off the side of the head -- forcing him to exit the game and head to the hospital for a CT scan.
It all unfolded during the Nats' tilt against the San Diego Padres in the top of the fourth inning. Washington designated hitter Josh Bell fouled off a 91 MPH cutter, sending it directly into the Nationals' bench.
Keibert Ruiz exits the game after taking a foul ball to the right side of the head in the dugout (top 4th).— natsfanatics (@natsfanatics_) June 24, 2025 @natsfanatics_
Line drive came off the bat of Josh Bell.
Riley Adams takes over behind the plate.
Wishing Keibert a quick recovery 🙏
| #KeibertRuiz | #Nationals | #MLB | pic.twitter.com/u7SKnn0PLv
Everything seemed fine ... with one of Washington's coaches even cracking a smile toward Bell -- but Ruiz was then shown on the game's broadcast heading down the tunnel, grabbing the right side of his head.
After defeating the Padres 10-6, Nationals manager Dave Martinez met with the media ... and revealed Ruiz left the ballpark for further evaluation at a local hospital.
"The ball hit him pretty solid on the side of the head," Martinez said. "We all ducked and when he went down, we kind of got scared a little bit. He had a nice lump on the side of his head. A little concerned right now. Hopefully, he comes out of it OK."
While we await an update on the 26-year-old's condition ... it marks the second time in nearly a week a player was injured by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was struck in the face by a 105 MPH line drive foul ball ... knocking him off his feet. He was carted away and taken to a medical facility.
jesus man that was ugly. view from the stands from fans in front of me. hope he’s okay. took a pretty nasty fall afterwards too. stretchers out. #rays pic.twitter.com/Tg7dXoKNZl— tristan (@elyankeelover) June 20, 2025 @elyankeelover
Bigge ended up being released from the hospital on Saturday.
Get well soon, Keibert!!