Tampa Bays Rays Pitcher Hunter Bigge Hit In Face By 105 MPH Foul Ball

Scary scene at Thursday's Tampa Bay Rays game ... one of their pitchers, Hunter Bigge, took a line drive foul ball to the face while he was in the dugout -- leading to him being carted off the field.

It all went down during the top of the 7th inning. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman turned on a 3-2 pitch (he was way ahead of it) from Connor Seabold, sending the baseball directly at Bigge's face at 105 MPH, knocking him off his feet.

jesus man that was ugly. view from the stands from fans in front of me. hope he’s okay. took a pretty nasty fall afterwards too. stretchers out. #rays pic.twitter.com/Tg7dXoKNZl — tristan (@elyankeelover) June 20, 2025 @elyankeelover

Ruthschman and Gunnar Henderson, who were in the on-deck circle, immediately reacted to the scary situation. The broadcast caught fans and players on both sides concerned for the Harvard graduate as medical professionals tended to him.

Luckily, as he was getting loaded onto the stretcher, Bigge gave the crowd a thumbs-up before being taken to a local hospital.

Horrible scene in Tampa, as Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit in the face by a 105 mph foul ball while in the dugout.



He was stretchered off the field and gave a thumbs up as he exited.



Kevin Brown on the Orioles TV call for MASN. #MLB pic.twitter.com/FtkaA52oaC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 20, 2025 @awfulannouncing

During his postgame press conference, Rays manager Kevin Cash said Bigge was coherent and talking to the physician -- and that he would be monitored as the night progressed.

"You feel for Hunter and his wife," Cash said. "I can't imagine what she and he were going through right there. It was scary for everybody, none more than them."

As the saying goes, the game must go on ... and that's exactly what happened (though everyone's thoughts were with HB). The Orioles won the game 4-1 against their AL East rivals.