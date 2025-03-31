Royals' Jonathan India Hit In Head By 99 MPH Pitch

A scary scene unfolded for Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India on Sunday ... when he took a fastball right off his head -- forcing him to leave the game.

It all went down during the Royals' series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. Up 6-2 heading into the last inning, Cleveland brought in closer Emmanuel Clase to wrap things up.

Scary scene: Jonathan India got drilled in the head by a 99 MPH fastball from Emmanuel Clase. pic.twitter.com/LyuAFJXVzg — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) March 30, 2025 @CBoxSports

After initially brushing India off the plate with a 97 MPH fastball ... the very next pitch went right at India's noggin -- clocking in at 99 on the speed gun.

Luckily, the helmet bore the brunt of the impact, but the 28-year-old still dropped to a knee after the contact. India didn't stay down long ... and he hopped back to his feet to make his way back to the dugout -- all while giving Clase a long look.

According to the team, it's believed the five-year veteran did not suffer a concussion ... and they will evaluate him over the next few days.

KC's designated hitter, Vinnie Pasquantino, seemed to believe there might have been some intent behind Clase's pitch following the game.

Vinnie Pasquantino was upset -- to say the least -- about Jonathan India getting hit in the head by Emmanuel Clase in the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/MZfXm0wLgH — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) March 30, 2025 @MattFosterTV

"[Clase] threw a pitch that he doesn't ever throw before, which was a four-seam fastball. His first one of the year. And then the next pitch, trying to come back up and in. You got to get it."

"Obviously, I'm upset by it. I'm more upset for John, because we don't know what's going on with him right now. So it sucks."