Orioles' James McCann Drilled In Face By 95 MPH Fastball

Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was drilled in the nose by a 95 MPH fastball on Monday ... but incredibly, the guy shook it off and stayed in the game!!

The scary scene went down just minutes ago in the Orioles' tilt with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards ... as McCann was facing off with Toronto pitcher Yariel Rodriguez.

James McCann is a legend for this. pic.twitter.com/C6FBFVqF9a — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2024 @PitchingNinja

Check out footage from the game's broadcast ... on a 2-2 count, Rodriguez let a heater fly, but it got away from him -- and beelined right toward McCann's noggin.

The 34-year-old couldn't get out of the way in time ... and it caught him squarely in the face. Immediately, he crumpled to the ground in pain ... as blood poured from his snout.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Somehow, McCann was able to get to his feet ... and after getting some gauze shoved in his nostrils to control the bleeding -- he didn't miss a second of action.