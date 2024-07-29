Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Orioles' James McCann Drilled In Face By 95 MPH Fastball

Courtesy of MLB

Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was drilled in the nose by a 95 MPH fastball on Monday ... but incredibly, the guy shook it off and stayed in the game!!

The scary scene went down just minutes ago in the Orioles' tilt with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards ... as McCann was facing off with Toronto pitcher Yariel Rodriguez.

Check out footage from the game's broadcast ... on a 2-2 count, Rodriguez let a heater fly, but it got away from him -- and beelined right toward McCann's noggin.

The 34-year-old couldn't get out of the way in time ... and it caught him squarely in the face. Immediately, he crumpled to the ground in pain ... as blood poured from his snout.

Somehow, McCann was able to get to his feet ... and after getting some gauze shoved in his nostrils to control the bleeding -- he didn't miss a second of action.

James McCann side by side sub
Courtesy of MLB

No word yet on the true extent of the injury ... but McCann has still yet to call it a day -- as the adrenaline appears to be at least carrying through this afternoon.

