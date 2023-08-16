Twins' Christian Vazquez Drilled In Helmet By Foul Ball In On-Deck Circle

Terrifying moment for Christian Vazquez during the Twins game Wednesday ... he was struck in the helmet by a foul ball while he was standing in the on-deck circle -- but somehow, he ended up being OK.

The crazy scene happened just minutes ago while Donovan Solano was up to bat against Tigers pitcher Reese Olson.

The Minnesota first baseman took a big hack on a slider, but he just missed barreling it up -- and the ball went foul ... making a beeline right for Vazquez's head.

Christian Vázquez took a foul ball to the helmet while in the on-deck circle 😳 pic.twitter.com/qLvkUSfM8M — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 16, 2023 @JomboyMedia

The baseball ended up clanking off the Twins' catcher's helmet with force -- though, miraculously, Vazquez emerged unscathed.

You can see in a replay from the game's broadcast, the ball just barely caught the brim of Vazquez's helmet ... saving him from a potentially gnarly injury.

Vazquez would go on to fly out to right field ... a frustrating result no doubt made much easier to swallow given how bad things could have been just seconds prior.