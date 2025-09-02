Taylor Swift Drinks Martinis With Brittany Mahomes During 30th Birthday Bash
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes 'Tini Bit Of Fun In Nashville!!!
Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday bash in Nashville included country music, cowboy boots -- and at least one cocktail with Taylor Swift!!
Patrick Mahomes' significant other just shared a group of photos from her weekend getaway in Tennessee ... and in one of the flicks, you can see she and the "Shake It Off" hitmaker sat down for a martini at one point during the vacation.
The girls night out appeared to happen at Kayne Prime -- a swanky restaurant just off Broadway that apparently features some solid booze.
Brittany had a huge smile on her face as she held her drink -- while Taylor leaned on her shoulder for the snap.
Unclear how much else Swift was involved in Britt's b-day festivities -- none of the other Instagram pics included the pop star -- but we do know they at least had one meal together on the trip.
Britt's now back home, but she and Taylor won't be far from one another for long -- as they're both expected to be at the Kansas City Chiefs' home-opener next weekend.