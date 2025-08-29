Daymond John Calls Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement a Financial Win

Play video content TMZ.com

Daymond John is "in" on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement ... calling the future nuptials a big financial and influential win for the couple.

We caught up with the "Shark Tank" investor on "TMZ Live," where he explained that Swelce's stock is only going to rise once they become husband and wife.

DJ compared the betrothed pair to the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce, or David and Victoria Beckham ... as they both bring their own successful brands to the table.

And while Taylor and Travis have noticeably different public personas -- something Traylor called out in the caption of their engagement announcement -- Daymond said he doesn't think either star will change much after saying, "I do."

As Daymond put it ... Travis has the protection of the NFL brand behind him, and so, he will always find success with this "bro" demographic. Not to mention, Taylor has already carried over her followers to the NFL.

So, they can either keep their interests together OR separate ... it'll likely be a win-win no matter what.

Taylor and Travis broke the big news on Instagram on Tuesday, when the twosome uploaded photos of the flower-filled proposal -- and a close-up of the massive diamond ring.

Travis made one thing clear when he got down on one knee ... he was NOT going to fumble this opportunity!!!