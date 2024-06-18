Daymond John Blasts FUBU TV Series For Moving Forward Without His Approval

Play video content TMZ.com

FUBU's head honcho Daymond John says he's surprised to see there's a TV series based on his company that's in the works -- and according to him ... it doesn't have his blessing.

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Daymond Monday in Bev Hills -- this on the heels of the announcement that Radar Pictures and For Us By Us Studios are teaming up to bring FUBU's origin story to the small screen.

Thing is ... Daymond tells us he was never approached about this -- and says it's actually his story to tell ... writing off the announcement as clickbait, and not viewing it as authentic.

There seems to be some internal drama here -- 'cause J. Alexander Martin, another co-founder of FUBU, is attached to this scripted series ... so he's in the loop, but Daymond isn't.

Now, Daymond agrees that FUBU's rise to power is certainly worth putting on camera -- but he's just not happy about how it's happening with this show getting the green light.

In fact ... DJ has some ideas about how he'd do a TV show about the rise of FUBU -- and tells us who he'd cast to play LL Cool J ... spoiler alert, there's only one real choice here.

As far as which studio Daymond would like to team up with to tell the FUBU story -- the right way, according to him -- he says he's open to working with whoever ... just so long as they have a shared vision on what'll be portrayed ... including avoiding tropes and stereotypes.

Take a listen to his take, because it's pretty damn fire-y -- and Daymond's strong on this.