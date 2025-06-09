Taylor Swift Seeks Protection From Man She Claims Is Harassing Her

Taylor Swift says an ex-convict keeps showing up at her house uninvited, falsely claiming she's the mother of his child ... and she says he even changed the address on his driver's license to her Los Angeles residence.

The pop star beelined it to court Friday and filed for a temporary restraining order against a 45-year-old man named Brian Jason Wagner ... who he claims has been harassing her for years, starting when he was incarcerated.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Taylor claims Wagner showed up at her L.A. estate on consecutive days in May, asking to see her and telling her security team he was there to check on a friend ... which Taylor says is a bunch of baloney.

Taylor says her security team ran a "criminal history report" on Wagner, which she says resulted in her learning he was previously incarcerated. She says she was then alerted that he'd been sending her lengthy communications from behind bars, which she says were mostly fabricated stories about his involvement in her personal life.

What's more, Taylor claims Wagner used concerning and threatening language in the communications and tried to divert mail from her residence ... she says he "even lied to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to somehow change the address on his driver's license to my Los Angeles home."

Taylor says Wagner previously showed up to her home at least 3 times in July 2024 ... including one alleged visit where he was allegedly carrying a glass bottle "that could have been used as a weapon."