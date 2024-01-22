Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
PI Hired to Track Stalker Tied to Lindsey Stirling, Taylor Swift

Stalker Chasers PI Hired to Track Obsessed Man ... Tied to Stirling and Swift

1/22/2024 1:00 AM PT
NO HELP FROM POLICE
The stalker problem in Hollywood has gotten so bad, that celebs are now having to hire PIs to track down these people to make sure they stay away ... including a famous violinist.

We did a ride-along with a seasoned vet in this industry -- a private investigator named Joe DeLu ... who was recently contracted by Lindsey Stirling to locate a man she claims has been stalking her and making her life a living hell.

Check out how DeLu explains this phenomenon to us in the car -- he says there are a lot of law enforcement agencies these days that don't want to serve stalkers with stay-away orders, out of fear of being attacked and harmed ... and as a result, there's no one left to do it.

That's where Joe comes in ... and you can see him doing the job here -- confronting a man who's alleged to be obsessed with Lindsey.

BTW, this guy has ties to hounding Taylor Swift too -- he's been obsessed with her for more than a year -- which just speaks to the larger issue.

Anyway, the entire interaction here is part of a show airing Monday on FOX called 'TMZ Investigates: Obsessed and Dangerous: Hollywood’s Stalker Crisis' -- kicking off a new series that'll start to air weekly. The show starts at 9/8c ... and you won't wanna miss this.

