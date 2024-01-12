Ariana Grande's Stalker Pleads Guilty, Faces Over 3 Years in Prison

The man who relentlessly stalked Ariana Grande for years – including showing up at her L.A. home with a knife – has now been convicted of the frightening crimes and faces years in prison.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, residential burglary and making criminal threats against the famous singer/actress in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties beginning in 2021.

In his announcement Thursday, Santa Barbara County District D.A. John T. Savrnoch said Brown will be sentenced in May to three years and eight months in a California state prison.

After he serves his sentence, Brown will have to abide by the terms of his restraining order, barring him from having any contact with Ariana for 10 years.

That's great news for Ariana who had to endure Brown's wrath for so long.

Between February 2021 and September 2021, Brown forced his way into Ariana's Hollywood mansion nearly 100 times – and even brought along a deadly weapon on one occasion.

TMZ broke the story ... Brown confronted Ariana's security guards while brandishing the knife, threatening to kill them and the pop star. But cops were called and Brown was taken away in handcuffs.

After that, Ariana was granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown, but it didn't do much to stop him.