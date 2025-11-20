Fire Sparks in US Capitol Subway System, Two Cops Hospitalized

Play video content Fox News

The U.S. Capitol is on fire, kind of ... a fire started in a underground tunnel that connects Congressional buildings by train ... and it landed two police officers in the hospital.

The fire sparked Thursday afternoon on the Capitol subway system and two U.S. Capitol Police officers were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Officials say there were no injuries among train passengers. It's unclear who was on the train.

Footage shows smoke in one of the tunnels and a stopped trolley car appears to be burning near the electrical line.

D.C. Fire says fire fighters responded to a small electrical fire on top of an underground trolley ... and the fire was extinguished.

It's unclear what started the fire. The tunnel has since been cleared of smoke.

The subway system connects the Capitol to the Rayburn House Office ... and it shuttles lawmakers, aids and guests between government buildings.

No word on the status of the hospitalized cops.