Partially Nude Man Badly Burned in Atlanta Gas Explosion, Caught On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
SCARY SCENE
A devastating gas explosion in a neighborhood near Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium left one man badly injured and forced about 40 residents to evacuate their homes ... and harrowing footage from the scene shows just how violent the blast was.

The blast erupted Tuesday night are tore through a vacant three-story building that was under renovation.

111925_atlanta_explosion_victim
In shocking new video -- obtained by TMZ -- a partially nude man is seen on his knees being tended to by fire personnel. His skin appears severely burned ... and at one point, he lets out a scream of agony while being treated.

Authorities say a man was transported to a hospital in stable condition, and firefighters did not locate any additional victims inside the building.

Atlanta Fire Mitigates a Gas Explosion near Mercedes-Benz Stadium city of atlanta fire rescure department 1
Facebook/City of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

Atlanta Fire also released an aerial photo of the aftermath ... showing mangled debris scattered across the empty lot.

Roughly 40 residents living in nearby units were forced out due to structural damage concerns from the blast's impact.

Officials say the cause of the explosion remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

