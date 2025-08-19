Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Car Crashes Into Building, Sparking Huge Explosion in N.C., On Camera

By TMZ Staff
Published
Wilmington explosion
X/@Breaking911

Chaos in Wilmington, NC -- a car plowed into a building’s gas line, sparking a massive explosion that injured three firefighters... and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Check out these videos taken from onlookers Tuesday ... smoke billowed from Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center as debris rained from the sky -- all after a car lost control on a turn and crashed into the building.

It’s still unclear whether the collision sparked the explosion outright -- or if the gas line blew moments later.

According to WECT-TV, firefighters rushed in -- at least four were injured, with one sustaining severe burns.

As for the driver, they somehow survived and reportedly attempted to flee on foot ... only to get nabbed fast. Potential criminal charges were not immediately announced.

