Car Crashes Into Building, Sparking Huge Explosion in N.C., On Camera

Chaos in Wilmington, NC -- a car plowed into a building’s gas line, sparking a massive explosion that injured three firefighters... and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Check out these videos taken from onlookers Tuesday ... smoke billowed from Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center as debris rained from the sky -- all after a car lost control on a turn and crashed into the building.

🚨 BREAKING: Massive explosion in Wilmington, NC after vehicle crashes into Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral building, rupturing gas line. Multiple firefighters injured. Debris and flames engulf the area. pic.twitter.com/W9fwiMcYrJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2025 @Breaking911

It’s still unclear whether the collision sparked the explosion outright -- or if the gas line blew moments later.

According to WECT-TV, firefighters rushed in -- at least four were injured, with one sustaining severe burns.