Ship Explodes Near Key Bridge in Baltimore

An explosion shook the waters near Baltimore's Key Bridge Monday evening but thankfully, it wasn't the tragedy it could've been.

Baltimore City Fire officials say the blast broke out aboard a 751-foot bulk carrier packed with coal around 6:28 PM, just after leaving the dock. The massive ship -- carrying 23 crew members -- immediately drew an emergency response by both land and water. Officials say everyone onboard is safe and accounted for.

The aftermath looked intense as a huge black plume of smoke shot into the sky, hovering over the water, startling nearby residents. The Coast Guard says they're investigating what caused the fire.