Small Plane Erupts in Fiery Crash at London Southend Airport

A small aircraft crashed and became enveloped in flames at London Southend Airport, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and leaving eyewitnesses shaken.

The incident occurred around 4 PM local time on Sunday at the international hub, located roughly 35 miles east of central London. Local reports describe the harrowing moment the plane exploded on impact, with flames and smoke visible from miles away.

BREAKING: Business jet crashes at London Southend Airport, no word on casualties https://t.co/bWgUMnFAhr — BNO News (@BNONews) July 13, 2025 @BNONews

Terrified onlookers recounted the scene as chaotic and surreal. Emergency crews quickly responded to the runway, but details about the number of passengers or potential casualties have not yet been released.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the crash, and an investigation is underway.