Snake On A Plane Delays Australia Flight, Removed By Snake Catcher

Only in Australia ... a domestic flight grounded for two hours after a snake decided to hiss its way into the cargo hold, and no Samuel L. Jackson on board to save the day!!!

Passengers were boarding Virgin Australia flight VA337 Tuesday in Melbourne, when ... the sssurprise serpent was spotted in the cargo hold. No one knew if it was chill or deadly, so they called in the big guns: snake catcher Mark Pelley.

There’s video of Mark diving into the cargo hold to do the heroic deed -- and only after he bagged the wriggler did he realize the 2-foot green tree snake was harmless ... well, not poisonous.

Major sigh of relief -- 'cause let’s not forget, most of the world’s deadliest snakes call Australia home.

Still, risky biz -- Pelley said the snake was half-hidden behind a panel and could’ve slithered deeper into the plane. If that happened, the whole flight would've been evacuated ASAP.

As for how the stowaway slithered onboard -- Pelley thinks it hitched a ride in someone’s luggage and made its great escape during the earlier flight from Brisbane to Melbourne.