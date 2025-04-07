Jessica Simpson Says She'll Keep Drinking Snake Sperm to Be a Better Singer

Play video content @LionsShareNews / Backgrid

Jessica Simpson ain't too rattled by the buzz over her snake-sperm-quaffing confession -- insisting she’ll keep using it to prime those vocal cords from here on out.

The singer was spotted strutting into LAX Sunday, proudly declaring that chugging down on the specialty Chinese herb cocktail was a fang-tastic approach to clear her throat and make her a better vocalissst.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JS is clearly the ultimate snake semen spokesperson -- so much so, we asked if she's down to strike while the iron's hot and officially endorse it ... so catch the clip to hear exactly what she hisses next.

Play video content TMZ.com

We also squeezed in a quick chat about her new music as she slithered to airport security -- but you’ll have to catch the video to see if she’s boarding with her trusty snake juice!

Play video content TMZ Studios

Remember, Jessica initially described the taste of the sperm as honey -- and no doubt, her career comeback has been just as sweet, releasing her first record in 15 years, an EP titled "Nashville Canyon, Part 1."