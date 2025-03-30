Jessica Simpson Drinks Snake Sperm to help her Vocal Cords

Jessica Simpson is down to do anything to help her vocal cords be in tip-top shape -- including a Chinese herb cocktail that includes snake sperm!

You read that right ... the singer and actress revealed on Instagram Friday that she sips on a specialty drink that includes snake sperm as an ingredient at the recommendation of her vocal coach.

JS said she had no idea about the head-turning ingredient until a pal looked up the ingredients list. She seems totally unfazed ... and even compared it to honey.

She appears to be a fan of the unusual element, quipping ... "If you wanna good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm!"

Of course, she isn't the first celeb to turn to animal sperm for personal gain ... Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston both swear by salmon sperm as a route to achieving younger-looking skin.

Jessica's inside tip comes after she released her first record in 15 years, an EP titled "Nashville Canyon, Part 1." She also performed for the first time in 15 years earlier this month at the Recording Academy's Austin Chapter Block Party, which she called an "emotional" experience.

The "Irresistible" hitmaker's foray back into music comes fresh off her split from her hubby of 10 years, Eric Johnson.

