Woman Nearly Attacked by Gigantic Snake In her Garage, Video Shows

A woman in Australia got the shock of her life when her garage door opened and she was nearly attacked by a massive python, new surveillance video shows.

Check out the footage from Storyful ... the lady strolls up to her garage outside her home in Queensland as the automatic door raises — and everything seems just fine at first.

But then ... the gigantic snake drops down while attached to the ceiling inside the garage.

The woman jumps back -- clearly frightened -- and then scurries to one side to avoid being bitten.

For a moment, she stands there staring at the dangling serpent. The video then cuts off.

The woman told Storyful she was retrieving metal screws from the garage when she encountered the snake, adding that it's been a regular visitor to her home for years.

Still, she says, she has no intention of removing the terrifying reptile from her property.