Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Woman Nearly Attacked by Gigantic Snake In her Garage, Video Shows

Snake Scare Python Freaks Out Woman In Australia ... Caught On Video

112824-snake-kal
SSSURPRISE!!!
Storyful

A woman in Australia got the shock of her life when her garage door opened and she was nearly attacked by a massive python, new surveillance video shows.

Check out the footage from Storyful ... the lady strolls up to her garage outside her home in Queensland as the automatic door raises — and everything seems just fine at first.

112824-snake-1
Storyful

But then ... the gigantic snake drops down while attached to the ceiling inside the garage.

The woman jumps back -- clearly frightened -- and then scurries to one side to avoid being bitten.

For a moment, she stands there staring at the dangling serpent. The video then cuts off.

112824-snake-2
Storyful

The woman told Storyful she was retrieving metal screws from the garage when she encountered the snake, adding that it's been a regular visitor to her home for years.

Still, she says, she has no intention of removing the terrifying reptile from her property.

Guess she likes a good scare every once in a while.

related articles