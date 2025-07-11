Air India Plane Crash Investigation Finds Fuel Was Cut Off To Engines
The preliminary report into a fatal Air India plane crash is in ... and it says fuel to the jet engines was shut off shortly after takeoff.
Flight AI171 was flying from Ahmedabad, India, to London when it crashed moments after getting off the ground ... killing at least 270 people in an incident that was captured on camera.
In a Friday news dump, the report states the plane's fuel switches for both jet engines went from the "RUN" position to the "CUTOFF" position within a matter of seconds ... one after the other ... cutting off the fuel supply to both engines.
The report says voice recordings from the cockpit feature one pilot asking another why they hit the "CUTOFF" switch ... but the pilot responded that he didn't make the change.
Roughly 10 seconds after the fuel was cut off, the report says fuel started flowing back to the engines and an automatic restart sequence began ... but, unfortunately, there wasn't enough time to stop the jet from crashing into a building.
Pilots sent out a "MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY" transmission 20 seconds after the fuel was cut off ... and a few seconds later, the plane's black box stopped recording ... the report says.
As we reported ... the plane had 242 people on board and only one survived. The 270-person death toll also includes folks who were on the ground when the plane came crashing down.