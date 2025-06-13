Sole India Jet Crash Survivor on Video Walking Away From Wreck, Details Escape

Play video content

The sole survivor of the doomed Air India flight is detailing his escape from the plane's wreckage -- after he was filmed miraculously walking away from the ruins with only some cuts and bruises.

Check out this jaw-dropping footage of passenger Viswash Kumar Ramesh -- he is certainly roughed up, but is fully cognizant and moving from the torched wreck without even a slight limp, as eyewitnesses swarm him in disbelief.

The 38-year-old British citizen accepted medical help and later was impressively able to recall the moment he thought he was going to die, scene by scene, while speaking to a local reporter from his hospital bed.

He said he didn't know how he came out of it alive -- saying he simply "can't explain" how he dodged death like that.

But, he miraculously survived after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plowed into B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. He implies he shimmied his way out of a broken door near him to seek medical attention.

He says others weren't as lucky, noting ... "The other side, people couldn’t get out, as it was crushed against a wall."

Ramesh -- who was visited by Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, as seen above -- says his family was stunned when he video-called them to inform them he had made it through the crash alive.

Unfortunately, his brother, Ajay, was one of the 241 passengers who lost their lives Thursday morning. In total, it's estimated at least 290 souls perished as a result of the crash.

Ramesh's story of survival gets even more bewildering -- he was seated in 11A ... the same seat Thai singer Ruangsak Loychusak claims to have occupied during a disastrous 1998 flight that killed 101 passengers. Loychusak was one of just 31 survivors from the disaster-bound Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Surat Thani.

In a press release obtained by TMZ, he said he got "goosebumps" when he realized Ramesh held the same seating assignment.

Even more chilling ... a Boeing whistleblower told TMZ early last year he was concerned about the safety of the same aircraft that went down. The former Boeing quality manager was in the midst of a retaliation lawsuit against the company when he spoke to us. He was found dead by suicide just 2 months later.