Wild Firework Show Explosion Seen on Video, Injures Several

A 4th of July fireworks show turned into a fiery nightmare when a rogue firework exploded too close to a boat -- setting off a chain reaction that turned the vessel into a floating fireball.

LAKE MARTIN: This is video of an explosion during a fireworks show tonight on Blue Creek at Lake Martin. There have been multiple injuries and several emergency medical helicopters were dispatched. Law enforcement is asking for boaters to stay away from this area. Video from… pic.twitter.com/BwKHNUPw5I — James Spann (@spann) July 5, 2025 @spann

Check out the shocking video circulating social media ... you can see the low-flying firework explode right over the boat on Alabama's Lake Martin -- setting off a devastating incident of pyro chaos.

The barge stayed afloat once the stunning bursts terminated, and emergency personnel rushed to the scene.

Sources connected to the incident tell TMZ at least 5 were hospitalized ... with an unknown amount being taken by helicopter. No deaths have been recorded.

We're told the fireworks show has been taking place on Lake Martin for years ... and this was just an unfortunate accident.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office referred TMZ to the Alabama Fire Marshall and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol ... who has not replied to our request for comment.

TMZ also reached out to the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency and Stillwaters Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, which reportedly responded -- so far, no word back.