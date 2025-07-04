Wildlife Advocate Says Eaglets in Big Bear at Risk Because of 4th of July Fireworks

Play video content TMZ.com

A wildlife advocate says the fireworks in Big Bear could seriously impact the young bald eagles born just a few months ago ... and, they need to be stopped.

We spoke with Sandy Steers -- the executive director of the environmental org. the Friends of Big Bear Valley -- about the July 4th fireworks show in the area ... and, she says she worries about all kinds of wildlife this time of year.

However, she's especially concerned about the eagles ... who she say have poor night vision -- and, if they freak out and jump from the nest they could run into a tree or get otherwise hurt.

Steers says all the hullabaloo around the 4th drastically lowers the eagles' chance of survival ... especially during their first year.

Her solution's simple ... do away with the fireworks around the Fourth like they have around Memorial Day and Labor Day -- a move she says local leaders have been particularly resistant to.

Steers says she's been told tourism and economics are the reasons they won't end this show ... but, she thinks a quieter performance -- like a drone show -- would still bring people out to the wilderness.