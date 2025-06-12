Olympic Equestrian Suspended After Rider Caught Whipping Horse 40+ Times On Video

Olympic equestrian Heath Ryan was just suspended ... after troubling video surfaced, appearing to show him whipping a horse dozens of times, prompting outrage from fans.

The clip of Ryan and Nico, the horse -- said to be about two years old -- surfaced recently on social media, prompting Equestrian Australia (EA) to launch a formal investigation into the dressage competitor, who was seen striking the animal over 40 times.

EA said they were "extremely alarmed and concerned" over what they saw from Ryan ... who is an accomplished rider who even repped the folks down under during the 2008 Summer Olympics.

"The person depicted in the video is a member of Equestrian Australia," the organization said.

"Equestrian Australia has this afternoon imposed a provisional suspension of this person’s membership of Equestrian Australia and their rights, privileges, and benefits associated with their membership."

The governing body continued ... "This means they may take no part in competitions or events as competitor or Official or in the organisation of, or participation in, any event under the jurisdiction of Equestrian Australia."

The suspension will remain pending an investigation.

Ryan, 66, admitted the video isn't a good look, but explained he was actually attempting to save the horse, which he says had disciplinary issues. In other words, if he couldn't get Nico to behave and listen to commands, they'd have to put him down.

"I am so sad this was caught on video. If I had been thinking of myself, I would have immediately just gotten off and sent Nico to the Knackery," Ryan said.

"That video was a life or death moment for Nico, and of that I was very aware. I felt I genuinely had to try my very hardest to see if Nico would consider other options."

Ryan said he continued to ride Nico for a few days and was able to find him a new home.

"Unbelievably, it was so successful for everyone except me with the release of this video. What can I say? If you think I did that flippantly, you are wrong."